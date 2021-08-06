Minister Ntshavheni urged to finalised spectrum and digital migration
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed as the new minister of communications and digital technologies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet of Thursday evening moving Nsthavheni from Small Businesses to communications.
Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw about this appointment.
Very little is know about her if she has ever said anything about the portfolio. But I think the fact that she is new then maybe open-minded and highly respected, I think the change is good.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
I hope she gets her teeth into actually issuing the spectrum done, getting the job and doing the digital transition and releasing the digital dividend for listeners.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
Listen to the full interview below:
