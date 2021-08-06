Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates
The University of South Africa's (Unisa) students are angry and frustrated claiming they haven't received their certificates in months after graduating.
The university announced that it would be cancelling its graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic and promised that it would post the students' qualifications.
Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay responded to the complaints by ensuring students that they will receive their certificates in due time.
I know students have been pretty upset about not receiving their certificates and I understand.Prof Veronica Mckay, Acting vice-principal for teaching and learning - Unisa
Firstly, we are not able to have physical graduations which are normally attended by 50,000 students because of the lockdown regulations.Prof Veronica Mckay, Acting vice-principal for teaching and learning - Unisa
Up until now, students were able to collect their certificates but with the lockdown regulations in place, that fell away. I now understand that various venues where students ordinarily would have graduated will be handing out their certificates.Prof Veronica Mckay, Acting vice-principal for teaching and learning - Unisa
McKay says students will be sent SMSes as to when they can come and collect their certificates.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says students have been venting on social media with many not being able to apply for jobs or further their education in other institutions due to not having their certificates.
The virtual graduation was also cancelled due to COVID-19 earlier this year and they were promised that these graduation certificates would then be posted to them but many of them are still waiting.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen
I spoke to a gentleman who is from the Western Cape who says he has been waiting for about 4 months now, following his graduation and his life is on hold. He tried to enroll to further his studies at an international university and has been unable to complete his application because he does not have his certificate.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Many students have taken to social media to vent their frustration.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
