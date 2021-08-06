Jackie Shandu granted R2,000 bail after ‘one bullet, one Indian’ comment
DURBAN - A Durban man charged for incitement has been released on R2,000 bail by the Durban Magistrates Court.
Madoda Hadebe, who also goes by the name of Jackie Shandu, was thrust under the floodlights after a video clip showing him on the steps of the Durban City Hall hailing a chant with the words: "one Indian, One Bullet" went viral on social media.
Shandu handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act.
READ: 'We're not racist': Racial tensions in Phoenix exaggerated, say some residents
He now faces two counts of incitement to cause public violence.
His lawyer Melusi Xulu said they were pleased with the awarding of bail.
“The State was opposing [bail] and it showed that during the process, there was no need for them to oppose bail because at the end of the day, the only issue they had was the address, which the confirmed. We’re happy with the development and as the attorneys are happy that justice was served.”
The 37-year-old has retracted his statement of “One Settler, One Bullet And One Indian, One Bullet.”
He said, however, he would continue advocating for justice for those murdered in Phoenix and other areas during last month’s civil unrest.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jackie Shandu granted R2,000 bail after ‘one bullet, one Indian’ comment
More from Local
Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates
Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay says students will be sent SMSes as to when they can come and collect their certificates.Read More
I was happy to be expelled from school, I was going to fail - Lillian Dube
Veteran actress Lillian Dube shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Minister Ntshavheni urged to finalised spectrum and digital migration
Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw about the new minister of communications.Read More
'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'
Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up.Read More
Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi
Nehawu deputy president Mike Shingange, Business Unity South Africa Vice president Martin Kingston and Lumkile Mondi react to the cabinet reshuffle.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths
The Health Department says 8,377,606 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More