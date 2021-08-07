COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,652 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,511,178.
479 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 74,352 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,280,490 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 8,546,428 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 511 178 with 13 652 new cases reported. Today 479 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 352 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 280 490— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 6, 2021
with a recovery rate of 90,8% pic.twitter.com/dx0eaCdOUx
