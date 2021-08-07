LISTEN: Benefits of squats and right way to do them





Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist Fulufhelo Siphuma says squatting is the best form of exercise to build mass.

Squatting is said to be a great lower body exercise that targets your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core muscles.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Siphuma says the sitting squat is the right way to start and it is the foundation of all squats.

Squats are a very excellent functional movement, they help for day to day movement like bending and making movement easier. They are not just a great way to build muscle and strengthen the lower body but they help with overall functionality. Fulufhelo Siphuma, Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist

Squats help with mass specifically looking at the traditional back squats which is like hands down the best choice for the overall mass movement. Fulufhelo Siphuma, Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist

Listen to the full interview below: