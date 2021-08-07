Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SoftQ Toilet Paper founder Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase about why he started the business. 7 August 2021 10:41 AM
Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend Authorities say traffic volumes are expected to increase on major routes in Gauteng as many South Africans continue to head in and... 7 August 2021 9:14 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths The Health Department says 8,546,428 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 August 2021 7:04 AM
View all Local
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
View all Politics
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
LISTEN: Benefits of squats and right way to do them Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist Fulufhelo Siphuma about the proper technique for squats. 7 August 2021 7:49 AM
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper

7 August 2021 10:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
small business
Tissue
SoftQ
Tissue paper

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SoftQ Toilet Paper founder Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase about why he started the business.

Three months ago Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase started his new business venture called SoftQ and today he employs two permanent staff and has 12 contract workers.

SoftQ produces 350 sheets of 2ply tissue.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Ntshangase says he wanted to create a product that would cater for all age groups, all body types, all skin colours and all financial backgrounds.

I have seen that people from the township are actually keen to consume our products. Hopefully, in December or January, we will introduce our 1ply and the pocket tissue.

Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper

It has actually been an interesting four months. In the first two months, I started stocking from a friend of mine that has been in the industry for ten years, so I started stocking from him and I would repackage.

Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper
Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase founder of SoftQ pic//Supplied
SoftQ// Pic Supplied

Currently, we have partnered with someone that owns a machine, so he leases his machine to us then we manufacture our own product our own quality to our expectation. The demand has been quite interesting.

Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper

Listen to the full interview below:




7 August 2021 10:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
small business
Tissue
SoftQ
Tissue paper

More from Local

Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend

7 August 2021 9:14 AM

Authorities say traffic volumes are expected to increase on major routes in Gauteng as many South Africans continue to head in and out of the province, taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown restrictions on interprovincial travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths

7 August 2021 7:04 AM

The Health Department says 8,546,428 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates

6 August 2021 4:56 PM

Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay says students will be sent SMSes as to when they can come and collect their certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackie Shandu granted R2,000 bail after ‘one bullet, one Indian’ comment

6 August 2021 4:23 PM

Shandu handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I was happy to be expelled from school, I was going to fail - Lillian Dube

6 August 2021 3:23 PM

Veteran actress Lillian Dube shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Ntshavheni urged to finalised spectrum and digital migration

6 August 2021 1:33 PM

Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw about the new minister of communications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The biggest change is Ramaphosa moving state security to the Presidency'

6 August 2021 10:48 AM

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and the listeners react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital for observation

6 August 2021 8:53 AM

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services says Zuma is going for an annual routine medical check-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enoch Godongwana's appointment is disappointing - Lumkile Mondi

6 August 2021 8:34 AM

Nehawu deputy president Mike Shingange, Business Unity South Africa Vice president Martin Kingston and Lumkile Mondi react to the cabinet reshuffle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths

6 August 2021 7:04 AM

The Health Department says 8,377,606 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend

Local

Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist

Politics

Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates

Local

EWN Highlights

Brandfort renamed after struggle icon Winnie Mandela

7 August 2021 12:14 PM

Mass evacuations as Greece fires rage on

7 August 2021 11:54 AM

Ivory Coast frees dozens held over election violence

7 August 2021 11:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA