The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper
Three months ago Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase started his new business venture called SoftQ and today he employs two permanent staff and has 12 contract workers.
SoftQ produces 350 sheets of 2ply tissue.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Ntshangase says he wanted to create a product that would cater for all age groups, all body types, all skin colours and all financial backgrounds.
I have seen that people from the township are actually keen to consume our products. Hopefully, in December or January, we will introduce our 1ply and the pocket tissue.Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper
It has actually been an interesting four months. In the first two months, I started stocking from a friend of mine that has been in the industry for ten years, so I started stocking from him and I would repackage.Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper
Currently, we have partnered with someone that owns a machine, so he leases his machine to us then we manufacture our own product our own quality to our expectation. The demand has been quite interesting.Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase, Founder - SoftQ Toilet Paper
