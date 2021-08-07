Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend
JOHANNESBURG - With some residents heading off to holiday destinations over the long weekend, traffic officials on Friday warned that anyone caught breaking the law on the roads, will be arrested.
Authorities say traffic volumes are expected to increase on major routes in Gauteng as many South Africans continue to head in and out of the province, taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown restrictions on interprovincial travel.
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said officials would not tolerate lawlessness or recklessness and urged drivers and pedestrians to be vigilant.
“We advise drivers to drive safely; they should drive during the day with headlights on to increase visibility, buckle up, do not drink and drive. We also urge public transport operators to adhere to COVID-19 regulations; load capacity for long distance is 70% and for local it’s 100%.”
