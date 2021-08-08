COVID-19: South Africa records 12,371 new cases and 271 deaths





South Africa has recorded 12,371 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,523,488.

271 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 74,623 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 13,777 new cases and 458 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,290,321 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,588,454 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.