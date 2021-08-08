Tips for preparing your garden for spring planting





Spring is around the corner and that comes with a fresh garden.

Seedling Stokvel founder Caro Tapson says August is a transitioning period for most gardeners.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tapson says August is a time for locking moisture in the soil and prepping the soil for spring planting.

The best thing to do now is to add layers of organic matter to your soil. It is a transition period. Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel

At this point, your soil is not growing anything so the water your pour is not going to be used for plant growing, it will be locked into the soil. When we plant in September, that moisture is already ready and has already helped the organic matter added on top of the soil to start decomposing. Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel

The early spring is a great time to start seeds especially leafy crops and small root vegetables grow very fast in the early spring. Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel

