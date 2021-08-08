Tips for preparing your garden for spring planting
Spring is around the corner and that comes with a fresh garden.
Seedling Stokvel founder Caro Tapson says August is a transitioning period for most gardeners.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tapson says August is a time for locking moisture in the soil and prepping the soil for spring planting.
The best thing to do now is to add layers of organic matter to your soil. It is a transition period.Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel
At this point, your soil is not growing anything so the water your pour is not going to be used for plant growing, it will be locked into the soil. When we plant in September, that moisture is already ready and has already helped the organic matter added on top of the soil to start decomposing.Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel
The early spring is a great time to start seeds especially leafy crops and small root vegetables grow very fast in the early spring.Caro Tapson, Founder - Seedling Stokvel
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
More from Local
Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work
Police minister Bheki Cele‘s visit to Lamontville comes after members of the SAPS were recently attacked and a woman killed.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,371 new cases and 271 deaths
The Health Department says 8,588,454 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SoftQ Toilet Paper founder Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase about why he started the business.Read More
Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend
Authorities say traffic volumes are expected to increase on major routes in Gauteng as many South Africans continue to head in and out of the province, taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown restrictions on interprovincial travel.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths
The Health Department says 8,546,428 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates
Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay says students will be sent SMSes as to when they can come and collect their certificates.Read More
Jackie Shandu granted R2,000 bail after ‘one bullet, one Indian’ comment
Shandu handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act.Read More
I was happy to be expelled from school, I was going to fail - Lillian Dube
Veteran actress Lillian Dube shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Minister Ntshavheni urged to finalised spectrum and digital migration
Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw about the new minister of communications.Read More
More from Lifestyle
LISTEN: Benefits of squats and right way to do them
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist Fulufhelo Siphuma about the proper technique for squats.Read More
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man
Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
WATCH: Boy releases butterfly only for his dog to eat it instantly
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Generous customer giving R6,000 tip goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More