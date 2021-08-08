No ‘ulterior motive’ for SANDF presence at SABC offices





JOHANNESBURG - The SABC confirmed on Saturday that members of the South African National Defence Force were deployed at its headquarters in Auckland Park and its offices in Durban.

The public broadcaster said the move was made to protect its premises and staff in light of the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The army was deployed to several national key points across the country during the violence and rampant looting last month.

During the attacks media outlets and journalists came under fire while covering the unrest.

Group Executive of Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli said the presence of the defence force was necessary to protect its property and employees.

"The SABC therefore refutes with the necessary contempt the misleading and malicious claims that there's an ulterior motive for the SANDF presence. At no point in time has the SANDF gotten involved in the operational matters of the SABC," she said.

