



JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele said officers cannot be prevented from doing their work - under any circumstances.

Cele addressed the Lamontville community in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

There were violent clashes in the area recently during a police operation to recover looted items following days of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal last month.

Cele‘s visit to Lamontville comes after members of the SAPS were recently attacked and a woman killed.

The Minister hopes to mend fragile relations between the community and police.

A clash broke out between residents and police during a mission to recover stolen items from different areas across KZN.

It is understood that police were attacked and forced to defend themselves.

Cele said police were simply doing their job.

"Police are not going to stop. They raid because the is information for instance here the information was giving us three centres. One was stolen food, secondly, appliances and thirdly the was a portion of stolen live ammunition".

Police watchdog IPID is investigating the matter.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work