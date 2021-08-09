COVID-19: South Africa records 10,008 new cases and 190 deaths





South Africa has recorded 10,008 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,533,466.

190 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 74,813 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,297,974 with a recovery rate of 90,7%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,588,464 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.