'About 250,000 protection order applications are made per year'
As South Africa marks 65 years since the historic 1956 march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria Women's Day, there is little reason to celebrate for many women seeking protection orders from the men who abuse them.
Activists say incidents of domestic violence are increasing, despite government interventions and are also becoming more brutal.
Africa Melane speaks to gender activist researcher Lisa Vetten about this.
If we go to the Civil Courts where the application for protection orders are made, you would probably see about 250,000 applications being made in a year.Lisa Vetten, Gender activist and researcher
We have so much evidence that shows for a child who is watching this or is abused themselves, they may grow up to continue the circle of violence.Lisa Vetten, Gender activist and researcher
Vetten says the lockdown has raised brand new questions that are not being asked.
It has been made very clear by the research that especially in relation to employment, it has hit women harder than men and that is concerning in relation to domestic violence.Lisa Vetten, Gender activist and researcher
Listen to the full interview below:
