WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor

Today at 16:50 Women in STEM with specific focus on engineering. Gender equity in the workplace. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Deborah Blaine, Associate Professor, Mechanical & Mechatronic Engineering

125 125

Today at 17:10 Eskom confirms an explosion at the Medupi Power Station Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

125 125

Today at 17:20 Higher Education and our contribution towards the women’s sport agenda& transformation in Sport Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ms Ilhaam Groenewald Chief Director: Maties Sport

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:08 What caused the explosion at Medupi power station The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:12 SARS opens office for tax collection amid Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

125 125

Today at 18:41 The New Era of Behaviour-Based Motor Insurance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Christiaan Steyn - Head of at MiWay Blink

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

125 125

Today at 19:08 Britsh streaming platform Britbox has launched in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Reemah Sakaan - CEO at BritBox International

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature: The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

125 125