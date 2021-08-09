WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor
This man was too shocked when he met his kidney donor to an extent that he double slapped himself.
The video has gone viral and it's just heartwarming to watch.
Watch the full video below:
The best news... this man learns he's found his donor. 😭🙌 😭(🎥:alyssa_lalmond)— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/6zDQTk3MM9
