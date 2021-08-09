Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 16:50
Women in STEM with specific focus on engineering. Gender equity in the workplace.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Deborah Blaine, Associate Professor, Mechanical & Mechatronic Engineering
Today at 17:10
Eskom confirms an explosion at the Medupi Power Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:20
Higher Education and our contribution towards the women’s sport agenda& transformation in Sport
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ms Ilhaam Groenewald Chief Director: Maties Sport
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
What caused the explosion at Medupi power station
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
SARS opens office for tax collection amid Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:41
The New Era of Behaviour-Based Motor Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christiaan Steyn - Head of at MiWay Blink
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Britsh streaming platform Britbox has launched in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reemah Sakaan - CEO at BritBox International
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zozibini Tunzi - Former Miss SA and Miss Universe
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address This year's theme is “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 1:21 PM
Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairpe... 9 August 2021 1:17 PM
It is 500 days since SA's nationwide lockdown - how far have we come? Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation deputy director Prof Linda-Gail Bekker says we still need time to figure out what the restrictions hav... 9 August 2021 12:46 PM
View all Local
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 9:01 AM
WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 8:51 AM
Tips for preparing your garden for spring planting Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Seedling Stokvel founder Caro Tapson about preparing the soil for planting in September. 8 August 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Simba is discontinuing the 'All Gold Tomato Sauce' flavour and people are hurt

9 August 2021 9:01 AM
by Zanele Zama
tomato sauce
'Whats Gone Viral'
Simba
simba chips
salt and vinegar

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor

Simba has announced the results of their “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign and Tomato Sauce flavour lovers are not happy.

Here are how Mzansi voted:

  1. Cheese and Onion: 539 298 (44,99%)
  2. Salt and Vinegar: 195 460 ( 37,00%)
  3. Tomato Sauce: 110 623 (18,01%)

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




Tags:
tomato sauce
'Whats Gone Viral'
Simba
simba chips
salt and vinegar

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor

9 August 2021 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Tips for preparing your garden for spring planting

8 August 2021 8:49 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Seedling Stokvel founder Caro Tapson about preparing the soil for planting in September.

LISTEN: Benefits of squats and right way to do them

7 August 2021 7:49 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Personal Trainer and Certified Nutritionist Fulufhelo Siphuma about the proper technique for squats.

Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers

5 August 2021 9:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians

5 August 2021 9:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man

4 August 2021 4:24 PM

Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

WATCH: Boy releases butterfly only for his dog to eat it instantly

4 August 2021 9:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Generous customer giving R6,000 tip goes viral

4 August 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

It is 500 days since SA's nationwide lockdown - how far have we come?

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address

Local

'It will be 99 years before we see gender equity where women are paid equally'

Local

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:49 PM

Tourism council calls on Sisulu to prioritise rekindling international tourism

9 August 2021 1:54 PM

Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

9 August 2021 1:17 PM

