Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt
Simba has announced the results of their “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign and Tomato Sauce flavour lovers are not happy.
Here are how Mzansi voted:
- Cheese and Onion: 539 298 (44,99%)
- Salt and Vinegar: 195 460 ( 37,00%)
- Tomato Sauce: 110 623 (18,01%)
Mzansi! You might just lose your favourite Simba flavour, FOREVER. Only you can stop that from happening. Coming Soon! #SaveYourFlava pic.twitter.com/HNagC89wPR— Simba Chips (@SimbaChipsSA) March 26, 2021
#SaveYourFlava pic.twitter.com/e37ZapkQCF— Simba Chips (@SimbaChipsSA) August 4, 2021
Dear @SimbaChipsSA, I'm really upset to hear that you are ending your relationship with @AllGold_SA. Please don't do this. These were the only chips I ate as a child, and I still love them. pic.twitter.com/xTgr2nr2EF— Cape Town Guy (@TheCapeTownGuy) August 4, 2021
You have been with us for years , you made our childhood memories and you are now family. Loosing you is like loosing a family member. I'm so heat broken 😩 to hear what I'm hearing. But I blame ma 2000s pic.twitter.com/TupHSlMnSn— Ralph Themba Khoza (@ralph_khoza) August 5, 2021
