'It will be 99 years before we see gender equity where women are paid equally'





According to an article in _Sunday Independent, _commentator and writer Gugulethu Mhlungu looks to answer the question why black women are the most impoverished and vulnerable South Africans to this day, and what can be learned by exploring the lives of women – in the past and the present.

Drawing on the experiences of women ranging from political activists to domestic workers, sex workers and students, commentator and writer Gugu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today. She also considers the impact of pass laws, land dispossession, racial discrimination and gender-based violence. She concludes that there is still plenty of work to be done in making real the South Africa imagined by the Constitution.

She tells Nickolaus Bauer more on The Clement Manyathela Show.

History continues to bear on the reality of women in the same way that history continues to bear on what it means to be black in South Africa, what it means to be coloured in South Africa, What it means to be poor. One of the things we visited at the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) was that much of gross human rights violations such as forced removals and pass laws have quite a particular experience on women. Gugu Mhlungu, Commentator and writer

When there was a discussion about reparations there's a case that has been made by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies that there should be a very specific framework that favours the women because of the losses women had endured but also because of the ways in which women advancement - economic, sociopolitical - was limited, continues to bear on what we see now. Gugu Mhlungu, Commentator and writer

For instance, women and girls not being able to own land impact on their economic potential. Women and girls being perpetual minors until 30 years ago has a direct impact on being able to fulfill their economic potential because if you couldn't be legally an adult, how then would you be able to make decisions that are for your benefit? Gugu Mhlungu, Commentator and writer

The gender wage pay gap. We know that in our lifetime the number is that it will be another 99 years before we see gender equity where women are paid equally for the work that they do and that's across the world. Only one African country is in the Top 10 of societies that are making progress towards gender equality and Rwanda is number 9. South Africa doesn't feature on that list. Gugu Mhlungu, Commentator and writer

