It is 500 days since SA's nationwide lockdown - how far have we come?





It's 500 days since SA nationwide lockdown- how far have we come?

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, has more.

Today is somewhat surreal. We are not at the end of the road, unfortunately. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

We had to learn as we went along, there was consternation. We were not sure if the mask was a way to counter the impact of the virus. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Lockdown was a way to enforce behaviour. it has allowed time to get our systems to get better. We will still need time to figure out what the restrictions have achieved. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

