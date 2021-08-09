It is 500 days since SA's nationwide lockdown - how far have we come?
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, has more.
READ: Ramaphosa announces 21-day nationwide lockdown
Today is somewhat surreal. We are not at the end of the road, unfortunately.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
We had to learn as we went along, there was consternation. We were not sure if the mask was a way to counter the impact of the virus.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
WATCH: President Ramaphosa: SA to go into 21-day lockdown_
Lockdown was a way to enforce behaviour. it has allowed time to get our systems to get better. We will still need time to figure out what the restrictions have achieved.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - University of Cape Town Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Listen below for the full interview...
