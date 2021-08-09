Streaming issues? Report here
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Miss South Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Miss Universe
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
Zozibini Tunzi
Other People's Money

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed Zozibini Tunzi (27), the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe (scroll up to listen).

Tunzi’s reign started in 2019 but due to the pandemic only came to an end on 16 May 2021.

Born in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape and raised in the nearby village of Sidwadweni, Tunzi moved to Cape Town to study public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Before becoming Miss Universe, Tunzi worked as a model and as an intern in the public relations department of Ogilvy Cape Town.

As Miss Universe, Tunzi lived in New York City and took part in events throughout the world.

  • What is it that Tunzi believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Growing up I never had a view of money… Winning Miss Universe… is the beginning of building generational wealth for my family… My parents worked… to make sure we survived… They never had the opportunity from their parents to have wealth built up. That goes for a lot of Black households. Now, when I think about money, I think about the future…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

My earliest memory of money is my 2-litre Cabana bottle, I would put in whatever change I had… My mom encouraged us… The money never made it to the top of the bottle…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

It [investing] is a very confusing world for me… It’s not a good place to be. What are we learning at school? …

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

Recently published "Other People's Money" articles:

I won Miss South Africa two years ago today! … It’s been wild… A Miss Universe’s job includes a lot of traveling… We had to reimagine what Miss Universe does… It was tougher than I thought it would be [virtually travelling] … Miss Universe… evolves with time…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

… realising money is not the most important thing… I want to make a success of myself… building my foundation… It’s changed how I view money…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

My first memory of earning money, I worked at a fashion boutique… I remember thinking, ‘This is money!’… I was 18…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

If money was no object… I would get my parents each whatever dream-thing they want… I would pay for everyone with student debt…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'




