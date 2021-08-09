Streaming issues? Report here
'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal

9 August 2021 5:40 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Nicholas Ninow
Not in My Name movement

Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sentence and wants the court to reject his appeal outrightly with the greatest contempt.

Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow was granted the right to appeal his jail sentence by the Supreme Court of Appeal after his leave to appeal was refused by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in March last year.

Ninow was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice but he was acquitted of assault.

He had pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September 2018 in Silverton.

Anti-GBV movement, #NotInMyName has expressed anger over this and says it rejects his appeal outrightly with the greatest contempt.

It says it is angering and frustrating to be even talking about him being granted the right to appeal his sentence and that this is a slap in the face of justice and secondary trauma to both the victim and her family.

He may have changed his ways but a sentence has been given which is befitting to the trial, which goes back to the old saying 'if you do the crime, you do the time'. He raped a seven-year-old child and he did it in a premeditated way.

Themba Masango, #NotInMyName secretary-general 

Now that he's been in prison for a while, probably prison isn't so nice - as prison should be - he's now wanting to appeal. Last year the high court rejected the appeal and we believe the Supreme Court will do the same.

Themba Masango, #NotInMyName secretary-general 

Listen to the full interview below for more...




