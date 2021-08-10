COVID-19: South Africa records 6,787 new cases and 199 deaths





South Africa has recorded 6,787 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,540,222.

199 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 75,012 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 12,371 new cases and 271 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,308,054 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,602,124 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.