At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele
Newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says it is harsh to say South Africa can't guarantee political stability.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gungubele says the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to the SABC’s Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal premises following the recent deadly looting in these two provinces was necessary.
The nature of the developments dictated a particular response and I don't want to explain the presence of the troops at the SABC because I don't have the details and the background at this point.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
It is a known thing now that the recent developments called for the deployment of the soldiers and the government and the president had accepted that we came across as not necessarily ready for that and that acknowledgement has been made. To stabilise a lot of measures need to be made to be put in place to go back to normal security maintainance.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
Listen to the full interview below:
