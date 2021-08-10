WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy
A four-year-old boy has gone viral for eating vegetables straight from the garden.
Most children don't like eating their veggies but Jack likes all of them.
Watch the video below:
This adorable little boy is going viral for eating greens right out of the ground🥕 pic.twitter.com/b3ezZSaQ6X— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2021
