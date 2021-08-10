WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad
Nestle has recreated the iconic 'It’s not inside, it’s on top’ Cremora advert.
The company say the remake reflects the diversity of this generation.
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
