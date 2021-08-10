'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'
Labour law expert Natasha Moni has described workplace bullying as a consistent sequence of antagonistic actions towards the target in a form of harassment that is frequent and persistent microaggressions.
Bullying in a workplace can come as a micro-aggression by someone who has been in the workplace longer, is superior to you, or someone who believes they know better and is armed with an inherent bias.Natasha Moni, Labour law expert
Bullying is institutionalized so other people who are around it may not really recognize it as bullying but I can rest assure you that the target may feel they have done something wrong.Natasha Moni, Labour law expert
Moni explained the different signs that a person may be bullied at work she went as far as describing how this may affect a person psychologically.
When that supervisor, manager, executive comes to the fore you may start to get stressed out, you may start taking special tears to stop yourself from crying, you can't sleep at night, you have heart palpitations and you probably take it out on your kids.Natasha Moni, Labour law expert
RELATED: What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Moni explained that bullying at a workplace is difficult to prove at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and labour court, that a particular person is making you uncomfortable unless you have a paper trail.
It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace because when you go to the CCMA or the labour court you will need to show evidence and unfortunately you are one employee against an organisation and if this is a big organisation there will be a lot of heads that will be working against you.Natasha Moni, Labour law expert
Watch your mental state, watch what you say, watch those depressive episodes, try to assist you to the best of your ability, and get support, whether it is a prayer group or psychologist.Natasha Moni, Labour law expert
Listen to the full interview below...
