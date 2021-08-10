Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG - Jolidee Matongo has been elected mayor of Johannesburg.
He was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.
Two hundred and fifty-six councillors participated in the special sitting, from different locations at the City of Joburg's offices.
JUST IN| Cllr Jolidee Matongo (@MatongoMmc) elected as new Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, uncontested.#JoburgMayor #JoburgCouncil ^NS pic.twitter.com/MXzBARE7ct— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 10, 2021
Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.
Speaker of the Council, Nonceba Molwele, explained what happens when a nomination was unopposed.
"It says that if only one candidate is nominated, the person presiding must declare that candidate elected. So with the powers invested on me as the Speaker of Council, I duly declare Councillor Jolidee Matongo as the executive mayor of the city of Johannesburg."
This article first appeared on EWN : Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg
Source : @MatongoMmc/Twitter
