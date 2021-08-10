Streaming issues? Report here
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

10 August 2021 11:37 AM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
City of Joburg
African National Congress ANC
Jolidee Matongo

Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Jolidee Matongo has been elected mayor of Johannesburg.

He was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.

Two hundred and fifty-six councillors participated in the special sitting, from different locations at the City of Joburg's offices.

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Speaker of the Council, Nonceba Molwele, explained what happens when a nomination was unopposed.

"It says that if only one candidate is nominated, the person presiding must declare that candidate elected. So with the powers invested on me as the Speaker of Council, I duly declare Councillor Jolidee Matongo as the executive mayor of the city of Johannesburg."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg




