Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?
Joburg’s air is smoggier than it has been. This also so according to an article in Business Insider. Both local and international assessors have flagged hazardous air quality that poses serious health risks, especially during a pandemic.
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries launched an investigation into elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
Gauteng's air quality, which is affected by nearby coal-fired power stations, refineries, and industries, degrades even further in cold weather. This year's winter season, which has been especially brutal, has worsened the quality of air across Johannesburg, Midrand, and even Tshwane.
Lebo Molefe, director of Joburg's air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure, has more.
At face value, the air quality in Joburg looks quite concerning. I also was driving into the city this morning and it was very foggy. That is really because there's a cold front coming in, as you know we are in the highveld.Lebo Molefe, Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director - Johannesburg
Get into the SAAQIS (South African Air Quality Information Systems)) website and check the air quality of Joburg as we're speaking. I quickly checked and our stations are looking green. Remember air quality is also defined by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.Lebo Molefe, Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director - Johannesburg
Remember the seasons are changing. As I indicated, there is a cold front. Our pollution hotspots are also attributed to the legacy of mining so you can imagine with more wind then the dust gets lifted and that then gets suspended in the air.Lebo Molefe, Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director - Johannesburg
We have an air quality management plan which articulates what we need to do and it varies from interventions such as providing people with electricity, tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed during pre-planting. The cross-border aspects are what we are struggling with.Lebo Molefe, Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director - Johannesburg
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://mobile.twitter.com/environmentza/status/1415611524727586819
