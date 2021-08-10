Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum
Since July 2020 Momentum's death claims increased 53% year on year. This is according to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Van Rooyen says a third of these claims were for women.
He highlights the value of group insurance benefits during the pandemic, with a particular focus on death benefits.
Fortunately, many employees have group benefits like death, disability critical illness or funeral cover through their employer.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of group insurance - Momentum Corporate
Group insurance is a cost-effective way of delivering these benefits and for many income earners that is their only life insurance cover.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of group insurance - Momentum Corporate
Listen to the full interview below:
