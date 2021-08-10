Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report
University of the Witwatersrand Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht explained that a new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that global warming is widespread, rapid, and intensifying and that extreme weather like wildfires and floods will become more common unless drastic measures are taken.
The report has very carefully looked at data collected from across the world over the last decade and it is determined that the best estimate we have available right now for the current state of global warming.Francois Engelbrecht, Global Change Institute climatology - University of the Witwatersrand
The report provides very strong reasons to mitigate climate change and therefore is expected that the report itself will bring great urgency at an upcoming big climate change conference in November.Francois Engelbrecht, Global Change Institute climatology - University of the Witwatersrand
According to Engelbrecht, if countries do not take this warning seriously and endeavor to halt climate change, the economy and growth would suffer.
Engelbrecht added that people are beginning to recognize that the globe is suffering from climate change, which makes it simpler to have a conversation about what can be done to ensure the future's sustainability. added that
What I experience when talking to South Africans from a wide range of sectors - that being water managers, disaster managers to farmer - is that people have an understanding of climate change which is evident around us.Francois Engelbrecht, Global Change Institute climatology - University of the Witwatersrand
Everyone is starting to see the evidence or fingerprints of climate change, right in front of our eyes which makes it easier to have conversations on its impact and the policies around climate change.Francois Engelbrecht, Global Change Institute climatology - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to the full interview below...
