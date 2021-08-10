Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Bank Zero starts against all odds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yatin Narsai - CEO at Bank Zero
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Good Quality Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses t... 10 August 2021 5:12 PM
Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their e... 10 August 2021 5:10 PM
Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climat... 10 August 2021 3:25 PM
View all Local
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

10 August 2021 5:10 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Unisa
Department of Education

Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their education.

After months of waiting, students from the University of South Africa (Unisa) have started a petition to obtain their degrees.

This comes as students took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the university, which also cancelled its graduation ceremony due to the epidemic, promising graduates that they would receive an SMS with information on when they could pick up their credentials.

Odette Jones, who graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree this year, told the Afternoon Drive that she and other students have chosen to start a petition to push the university to make a formal pledge.

Given other universities managed to have virtual graduations we then set back and thought, what is going on here. Unisa has always been a distant learning institution so technically they should be setting the benchmark.

Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

We are not being led by a mickey mouse operation but it does feel like that after all these months

Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

My degree is complete and you said everything is in order, so give me my certificate so that we can proceed.

Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

RELATED: Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates

Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay called into the Afternoon Drive on Friday, August 6 to react to the allegations. She assured pupils that their certificates would arrive on time.

Listen to the full interview below...




10 August 2021 5:10 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Unisa
Department of Education

More from Local

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

10 August 2021 5:12 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report

10 August 2021 3:25 PM

Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climate will experience widespread, intensifying and irreversible change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?

10 August 2021 2:53 PM

Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing people with electricity and tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum

10 August 2021 2:02 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'

10 August 2021 12:07 PM

Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

10 August 2021 11:37 AM

Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele

10 August 2021 8:49 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele about the mandate of the newly appointed cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 6,787 new cases and 199 deaths

10 August 2021 7:12 AM

The Health Department says 8,602,124 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal

9 August 2021 5:40 PM

Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sentence and wants the court to reject his appeal outrightly with the greatest contempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address

9 August 2021 1:21 PM

This year's theme is “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Perpetrator yet to be identified after grade 1 pupil raped at Soshanguve school

10 August 2021 5:32 PM

Crowdfunding campaign for Schoenmaker, Buitendag gets R100k in first hour

10 August 2021 4:39 PM

SAAPA calls for urgent halt of issuing liquor licences to fuel station retailers

10 August 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA