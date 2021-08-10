Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates
After months of waiting, students from the University of South Africa (Unisa) have started a petition to obtain their degrees.
This comes as students took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the university, which also cancelled its graduation ceremony due to the epidemic, promising graduates that they would receive an SMS with information on when they could pick up their credentials.
Odette Jones, who graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree this year, told the Afternoon Drive that she and other students have chosen to start a petition to push the university to make a formal pledge.
Given other universities managed to have virtual graduations we then set back and thought, what is going on here. Unisa has always been a distant learning institution so technically they should be setting the benchmark.Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)
We are not being led by a mickey mouse operation but it does feel like that after all these monthsOdette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)
My degree is complete and you said everything is in order, so give me my certificate so that we can proceed.Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)
RELATED: Unisa students 'upset' at not receiving their certificates
Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay called into the Afternoon Drive on Friday, August 6 to react to the allegations. She assured pupils that their certificates would arrive on time.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.Read More
Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report
Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climate will experience widespread, intensifying and irreversible change.Read More
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?
Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing people with electricity and tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed.Read More
Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum
Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.Read More
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'
Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace.Read More
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg
Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.Read More
At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele about the mandate of the newly appointed cabinet.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,787 new cases and 199 deaths
The Health Department says 8,602,124 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal
Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sentence and wants the court to reject his appeal outrightly with the greatest contempt.Read More