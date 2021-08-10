Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates





After months of waiting, students from the University of South Africa (Unisa) have started a petition to obtain their degrees.

This comes as students took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the university, which also cancelled its graduation ceremony due to the epidemic, promising graduates that they would receive an SMS with information on when they could pick up their credentials.

Odette Jones, who graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree this year, told the Afternoon Drive that she and other students have chosen to start a petition to push the university to make a formal pledge.

Given other universities managed to have virtual graduations we then set back and thought, what is going on here. Unisa has always been a distant learning institution so technically they should be setting the benchmark. Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

We are not being led by a mickey mouse operation but it does feel like that after all these months Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

My degree is complete and you said everything is in order, so give me my certificate so that we can proceed. Odette Jones, Student - University of South Africa (Unisa)

Unisa acting vice-principal for teaching and learning Prof Veronica Mckay called into the Afternoon Drive on Friday, August 6 to react to the allegations. She assured pupils that their certificates would arrive on time.

