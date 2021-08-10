First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today





Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan confirmed that the first batch of 1.5 million Johnson & Johnson doses expires today, but said that the Department of Health will not pay for the expired batches.

According to the health department, they were just under 50,000 doses this morning, and if we look at how many doses we used each day last week. It was an average of 50,000 so it is possible that we used them all today. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The agreement between J&J and the health department is that they do not have to pay for those doses that have not been used. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Malan explained that the United States had to find J&J doses for South Africa because they had nothing after the Food and Drug Administration had to investigate the safety of the vaccine.

So what they did is use doses that the USA did not use because of having fewer demands as a larger proportion of the population was already vaccinated. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

