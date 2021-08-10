Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Bank Zero starts against all odds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yatin Narsai - CEO at Bank Zero
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Good Quality Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist

10 August 2021 5:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Barcelona
Lionel Messi accused of tax fraud
Lionel Messi denies fraud allegations
Lionel messi la liga record break looms
Paris Saint-Germain PSG
Lionel Messi
Simon Kuper

Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value.

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract, according to Sky Sports News.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week, but has chosen to move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.

PSG and Messi will have the option of extending his stay in France's capital by a third year, while the forward will also receive a £25m signing-on fee.

The football superstar, who joined Barcelona at the age of 13, was set to extend his 21-year stay at the Spanish giants by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

However, the club announced last Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

The 34-year-old Argentinian said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and "did everything" he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50% wage cut.

However, Barcelona are hamstrung by La Liga's rules on club spending and even halving Messi's pay was not enough to ensure he remained at the Nou Camp.

Journalist John Carlin has more.

The general feeling is disbelief that Messie will not be in the colours of Barcelona. People are sad and confused at the disagreeable way he left. Clearly, there is no love lost between Messi and the president of Barcelona. The mess lies with the club itself.

John Carlin, Journalist

The Spanish league might have made a plan. The league is gonna lose an immense amount of value. I have a feeling that the Spanish football has shot themselves in the foot

John Carlin, Journalist

Listen below for the full interview...




