The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist
Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract, according to Sky Sports News.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week, but has chosen to move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.
PSG and Messi will have the option of extending his stay in France's capital by a third year, while the forward will also receive a £25m signing-on fee.
The football superstar, who joined Barcelona at the age of 13, was set to extend his 21-year stay at the Spanish giants by signing a new five-year deal this summer.
However, the club announced last Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.
The 34-year-old Argentinian said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and "did everything" he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50% wage cut.
However, Barcelona are hamstrung by La Liga's rules on club spending and even halving Messi's pay was not enough to ensure he remained at the Nou Camp.
Journalist John Carlin has more.
The general feeling is disbelief that Messie will not be in the colours of Barcelona. People are sad and confused at the disagreeable way he left. Clearly, there is no love lost between Messi and the president of Barcelona. The mess lies with the club itself.John Carlin, Journalist
The Spanish league might have made a plan. The league is gonna lose an immense amount of value. I have a feeling that the Spanish football has shot themselves in the footJohn Carlin, Journalist
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91152115_piraeus-greece-october-31-2017-player-of-barcelona-lionel-messi-during-the-uefa-champions-league-gam.html?term=lionel%2Bmessi&vti=ng77du59jdgd9ra0vm-1-8
