Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online banking
TymeDigital
Bank Zero
discovery bank
Bank Zero Mutual Bank
TymeBank
Access Bank
Yatin Narsin
App-driven banking

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.
Image: Bank Zero on Facebook @BankZer0

Bank Zero has finally launched to the public after a rollout phase.

"Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do."

"Pricing has been turned on its head – basic banking is free and only extras are charged for."

The app-driven bank is 45% black-owned and 20% owned by women.

RELATED: TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

RELATED: Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

On The Money Show, Bank Zero CEO Yatin Narsai explains what took them so long.

As they weren't expecting to be thrown into a pandemic, the process has been "a huge challenge" he says.

RELATED: South Africa gets a brand-new bank, ‘Bank Zero’

The big thing was, we knew banking can improve significantly, and the other is that there are too many margins out there... With technology moving at such a pace, especially the smartphone and the app world, we said we need to become the world's most advanced app-based bank!

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We got our license in 2018 (an incredibly tough process) and typically it takes three years to go to market. In our case it took three-and-a-half years.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We started off with business banking. That has been our number one priority segment, and when you do business banking you're dealing with very complex functionalities...

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

That's why we say it's against all odds, because of the pandemic and the recent upheaval... We all had to work from home... a whole new way of working... and that caused us delays.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

Now the hard work begins, says Narsai.

Clearly the value proposition is very significant - we could have launched a very simple value proposition, a single account... but instead we have individual business banking, we cater for all income segments when it comes to individuals, we're catering for Pty Ltds etcetera.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We don't mind if you're multi-banked or not. We just want you to experience Bank Zero and experience the innovations, the higher levels of security... how we manage rogue debit orders...

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

Listen to the interview with the Bank Zero CEO:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO




10 August 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online banking
TymeDigital
Bank Zero
discovery bank
Bank Zero Mutual Bank
TymeBank
Access Bank
Yatin Narsin
App-driven banking

More from Business

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'

10 August 2021 7:16 PM

To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

9 August 2021 6:27 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...

5 August 2021 8:51 PM

Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'

5 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

10 August 2021 5:12 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

10 August 2021 5:10 PM

Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report

10 August 2021 3:25 PM

Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climate will experience widespread, intensifying and irreversible change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?

10 August 2021 2:53 PM

Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing people with electricity and tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum

10 August 2021 2:02 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'

10 August 2021 12:07 PM

Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

10 August 2021 11:37 AM

Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele

10 August 2021 8:49 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele about the mandate of the newly appointed cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight

10 August 2021 8:40 PM

Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

10 August 2021 7:32 PM

Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

10 August 2021 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA