Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
Bank Zero has finally launched to the public after a rollout phase.
"Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do."
"Pricing has been turned on its head – basic banking is free and only extras are charged for."
Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do, but as this Beta tester said:— Bank Zero (@BankZeroSA) August 10, 2021
“...we came away impressed ...everything you want from a digital-only bank and then some ...we look forward to seeing how the bank’s offering evolves” https://t.co/A0stnUm7Xm
This is an emotional day for us. Years of hard work and thinking and designing and doing and redoing that went into this - into creating a bank with the purpose of being the change. https://t.co/mwkfO1x8Up— Bank Zero (@BankZeroSA) August 10, 2021
The app-driven bank is 45% black-owned and 20% owned by women.
RELATED: TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
RELATED: Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
On The Money Show, Bank Zero CEO Yatin Narsai explains what took them so long.
As they weren't expecting to be thrown into a pandemic, the process has been "a huge challenge" he says.
RELATED: South Africa gets a brand-new bank, ‘Bank Zero’
The big thing was, we knew banking can improve significantly, and the other is that there are too many margins out there... With technology moving at such a pace, especially the smartphone and the app world, we said we need to become the world's most advanced app-based bank!Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We got our license in 2018 (an incredibly tough process) and typically it takes three years to go to market. In our case it took three-and-a-half years.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We started off with business banking. That has been our number one priority segment, and when you do business banking you're dealing with very complex functionalities...Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
That's why we say it's against all odds, because of the pandemic and the recent upheaval... We all had to work from home... a whole new way of working... and that caused us delays.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
Now the hard work begins, says Narsai.
Clearly the value proposition is very significant - we could have launched a very simple value proposition, a single account... but instead we have individual business banking, we cater for all income segments when it comes to individuals, we're catering for Pty Ltds etcetera.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We don't mind if you're multi-banked or not. We just want you to experience Bank Zero and experience the innovations, the higher levels of security... how we manage rogue debit orders...Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
Listen to the interview with the Bank Zero CEO:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BankZer0/photos/a.936869946482108/1825240487645045
More from Business
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...
Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
More from Local
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.Read More
Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates
Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their education.Read More
Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report
Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climate will experience widespread, intensifying and irreversible change.Read More
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?
Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing people with electricity and tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed.Read More
Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum
Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.Read More
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'
Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace.Read More
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg
Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.Read More