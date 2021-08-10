'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
Eskom has suspended a number of employees in the wake of the huge explosion at Medupi Power Station on Sunday.
The power utility said the blast was due to a deviation from a procedure to displace hydrogen.
"Air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosion which ignited and resulted in this explosion."
First pictures of the damage caused by the explosion at #Eskom #Medupi Unit 4 last night: pic.twitter.com/smEVoVMAAn— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 9, 2021
While there have been no resultant power cuts as yet, the damage to Medupi does make the power system more vulnerable notes Bruce Whitfield
On Tuesday evening, Eskom tweeted that the system "is under severe pressure".
Whitfield chats to James Brent-Styan who, in 2015, wrote a book in which he predicted load shedding would reach Stage 4.
It seems very little has changed since Blackout – The Eskom Crisis was published.
It's a tragedy playing out in front of our eyes and, sadly, things certainly seem to be getting worse.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
Given this is Medupi, the most modern in the fleet, it's a massive loss to lose 800 megawatts, one of six units... I think we're going to be hard-hit come the summer months.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
There is a lot of generation capacity at the moment... planned during the winter when demand is higher... but people must understand that Eskom does the bulk of its maintenance in the summer months so we might not see load shedding at the moment but... you will pay the price in the summer when the maintenance has to be done...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
He says the explosion is the latest in a concerning pattern of events, which doesn't bode well for the future.
What concerns me is it's not the first major incident like this we've seen happen at Eskom. At least since 2013 there have been three or four other similar massive explosions...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
We've had the Duvha [Mpumalanga] boiler explosion in 2014 - that has not yet been replaced seven years later, which gives you an indication of the likelihood of what might happen here...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
There was the Ingula disaster in 2013 where six people died... There was another explosion in 2018... The fact that nobody died [in the Medupi explosion] is a real miracle...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
The fact that nobody was killed at Medupi indicates that in all likelihood the explosion was the result of an error and not deliberate, he says.
Brent-Styan also raises the question of insurance.
Eskom doesn't have money he says, so it's important to know what extent the Medupi Power Station is covered.
Medupi went up from a R90 billion estimated cost... It's still not entirely finished now 14 years later... The estimated cost is now R250 billion... Is the money going to be there to repair it? I don't see them replacing or fixing this unit anytime soon; there's just no money for it.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
Listen to Brent-Styan's insights on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
