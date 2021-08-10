Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has come up with an initiative to encourage diners to return to their favourite licensed eateries.
As part of its #TastesOfSouthAfrica campaign, Nederburg is giving away R600,000 in vouchers that can be redeemed at participating establishments during August and September.
Another R200,000's worth of wine and other prizes will also be given away.
It's a smart marketing initiative where the long-established brand not only boosts the beleaguered restaurant sector, but also sales of its own wines.
We’re supporting SA restaurants and you can too - and WIN! Just follow us on Instagram for the details, and get ready to hunt for the 🍷 on restaurant pages: https://t.co/7Z337Q2dsB— Nederburg Wines (@Nederburg) August 3, 2021
Restaurant vouchers, Nederburg wine & more up for grabs! T&Cs apply. #TastesOfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/aKVPRVgeEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nederburg Managing Director Niël Groenewald.
Groenewald says they considered various criteria to come up with the final 150.
We basically went out and asked who was available and who wanted to participate in the initiative... It was also selected by outlets that actually stock our wine.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
While wine estates have been battered by successive alcohol sale bans, it's the restaurant industry that was probably hit the hardest during lockdown says Groenewald.
It's been tough. We've been resilient; we've come up with new plans about how actually to go forward and we've actually had remarkable sales!Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
This initiative is really to try and kick start with people going back to restaurants... and off the back of that obviously promote the brand Nederburg, and show that we care.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
A heritage brand like Nederburg has stood the test of time purely because it can innovate and adapt itself...Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
The onus is on restaurant staff to get diners to pick Nederburg wine to enjoy with their meal.
You can lead somebody to the water but then it's about drinking it and that's just the final step to make sure our efforts actually get converted into sales as well.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
Follow Nederburg on Instagram to find out about entry requirements, prizes and which 150 restaurants are participating.
For more detail listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1808/serezniy180800581/105683499-dinner-with-wine-in-restaurant.jpg
