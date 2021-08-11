COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths





South Africa has recorded 6,590 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,546,762.

189 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 75,201 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,319,803 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,621,932 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.