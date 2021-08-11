Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 11 August 2021 6:58 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths

11 August 2021 6:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
vaccine
covid 19 vaccine
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 6,590 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,546,762.

189 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 75,201 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 6,787 new cases and 199 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,319,803 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 8,621,932 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




11 August 2021 6:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
vaccine
covid 19 vaccine
Thirdwave

More from Local

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

11 August 2021 7:56 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

10 August 2021 5:12 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

10 August 2021 5:10 PM

Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report

10 August 2021 3:25 PM

Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climate will experience widespread, intensifying and irreversible change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?

10 August 2021 2:53 PM

Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing people with electricity and tarring roads to make sure the dust is suppressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum

10 August 2021 2:02 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace'

10 August 2021 12:07 PM

Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

Local

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

Local

EWN Highlights

Frustrated Unisa students start petition to get graduation certificates

11 August 2021 7:46 AM

Saapa SA wants moratorium on licences allowing alcohol sales at petrol stations

11 August 2021 7:26 AM

State says doctor's letter doesn't identify Jacob Zuma's medical condition

11 August 2021 6:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA