COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths
South Africa has recorded 6,590 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,546,762.
189 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 75,201 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,319,803 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 8,621,932 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 546 762 with 6 590 new cases reported. Today 189 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 201 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 319 803 with a recovery rate of 91,1% pic.twitter.com/damEXFfEGd— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 10, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
