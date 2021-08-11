South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'





Global warming is close to spiralling out of control, this is according to the latest United Nations (UN) climate panel latest report.

The report says the world is certain to face further climate disruptions for decades if not centuries to come.

It also highlights that global temperatures are on course to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2050, ten years earlier than earlier projections.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy.

I think this is a very significant report that has taken over seven years to produce and its obviously made headlines around the world because of its very dire predictions with regards to the impact of climate change on humanity. Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

The report also says it would be much better if we could keep average global temperatures increase below the 1.5-degree mark. South Africa is committed to doing our bit, we are a very small emitter we are only responsible for 1% of global emissions. Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Listen to the full interview below: