New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
City of Joburg Mayor & New MMC's sworn in.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
SASSA expereinces difficulty in system as people apply for the R350 grant applications.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
DA holds a press briefing on IEC's election postponement application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
SANDF soldiers remain at SABC Headquarters?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
(CRL Rights Commission) to facilitate mediation and conflict resolution among the affected communities after SA's Civil Unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mphiyakhe Mkolo, CRL Spokesperson
Today at 18:13
Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the African National Congress leader. 11 August 2021 11:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony 11 August 2021 9:13 AM
South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report. 11 August 2021 7:56 AM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world's longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you're one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years

11 August 2021 8:48 AM
by Zanele Zama
New Zealand
'Whats Gone Viral'
Ring

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Police in New Zealand were able to reunite a woman with a family heirloom ring that was stolen during a burglary 30 years ago.

The ring belonged to the woman's mother-in-law.

Watch the video here.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




11 August 2021 8:48 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
New Zealand
'Whats Gone Viral'
Ring

More from Lifestyle

Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral

11 August 2021 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

10 August 2021 2:32 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy

10 August 2021 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.



10 August 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

9 August 2021 6:27 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.

Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt

9 August 2021 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry

Local

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

Local

EWN Highlights

If you captured Treasury, then you've captured the entire state - Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 12:35 PM

Cosatu: Establishment of basic income grant regime requires political will

11 August 2021 12:22 PM

Work under way to change Tembisa Hospital's bad reputation, say CEO

11 August 2021 12:18 PM

