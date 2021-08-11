WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony.
He is expected to give evidence in his capacity as deputy president and president of the country.
Watch the proceedings here:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
