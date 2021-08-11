ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa





President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the current African National Congress (ANC) president and former deputy party president.

Advocate Pretorius began the investigation by questioning the president about the ANC's deployment, accountability, and discipline processes.

Chairperson on the question of minutes when I was chair of the deployment committee I do not recall ever having to go through minutes of the previous meeting. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

I think you can ascribe that to rather unfortunate record-keeping processes because the ANC has so many meetings, one after the other and which led me to think those who are in charge would take notes and just record a decision, and then it communicated. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

But it has come to light that the later deployment committee process which is being chaired by the deputy president where are proper processes and minutes are kept and I think it is those minutes that may have been submitted. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

Pretorius added that based on available minutes from the deployment committee, the minister recommends someone for an appointment and the committee makes a decision on whether to give that person a green light.

Whilst saying that the deployment committee would use the soft approach which to Mr. Pretorius appears like it’s a command and instruct approach. I would like to say even if that may be so in the end the safety process is that the final appointing entity in government or even at the board of directors provides a safety process. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

I know that the issue of deployment arises as a major issue but I would like to suggest that much as the deployment has resulted in people who are not competent I would concede that was an error but where there were suitable deployments, they must also be recognised. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

RELATED: 'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'

Ramaphosa has stated that the ANC does not appoint, but rather discusses who they prefer.

The commission requested disciplinary records and received national records from 2014 to 2021, prompting Pretorius to question why they did not find a single case of an ANC member being disciplined for corruption in the documents.

Yes it is of concern, it is a matter I sort to address in my appearance here and I did say that there has been a contestation within the party on a number of matters but especially this one. In that regard I did concede that the party for the most part did not really live up to the value system that is the bedrock of its existence. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

In addressing my latter as president of the ANC to members, I did decry this and said when it comes to corruption we should draw the line in the sand, we must now decide as to the ANC that we are now going to take the issue of corruption seriously. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa continues with his testimony.

Watch the state capture of inquiry live...