Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs
JOHANNESBURG – Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Wednesday announced his 10-member mayoral committee (MMCs).
Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.
Only two portfolios, finance and economic development were assigned new MMCs.
-
FINANCE MMC: Matshidiso Mfikoe
-
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MMC: Thomas Mafokeng
-
ENVIRONMENTAL & INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MMC: Mpho Moerane
-
HOUSING MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso
-
TRANSPORT MMC: Helen Makhuba
-
HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT MMC: Eunice Mgcina
-
GROUP CORPORATE SHARED SERVICES MMC: Loyiso Masuku
-
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MMC: Margaret Arnolds
-
DEVELOPMENT PLANNING MMC: Thapelo Amad
-
PUBLIC SAFETY MMC: Mally Mokoena.
The #JoburgMayor assigned portfolios of @JoburgFinance and Economic Development to Cllr Matshidiso Mfikoe (@MaMfikoe) and Cllr Thomas Mofokeng, respectively.#JoburgMayoralCommittee ^LM pic.twitter.com/mbOiEXgs4v— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 11, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Local
'This year we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes'
Momentum head of marketing Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa discusses what to expect at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign.Read More
ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the African National Congress leader.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimonyRead More
South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths
The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.Read More