Today at 16:50
Court demands detailed medical record from Jacob Zuma’s doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:10
[Wrap of the day 1] President Cyril Ramaphosa testifying at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Government's IDC earmarks R1.5 bn package to rebuild SA businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter Gert Steyn CEO and Co-founder of Food Supply Network (FSN)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gert Steyn - CEO and Co-Founder at Food Supply Network (FSN)
Latest Local
'This year we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes' Momentum head of marketing Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa discusses what to expect at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign. 11 August 2021 3:29 PM
Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who died of CO... 11 August 2021 12:53 PM
ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the African National Congress leader. 11 August 2021 11:51 AM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
'This year we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes'

11 August 2021 3:29 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Women's Day
Momentum
changes in the workplace
#SheOwnsHerSuccess

Momentum head of marketing Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa discusses what to expect at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign.

Momentum's Third Annual #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign encourages women to boldly own their success, and this year's theme seeks to recognize women and encourage them to persevere in their pursuit of financial success.

We launched this campaign in 2019 under the hashtag ‘Not apologetic for my success’ and we realised through research that people resonated more with #SheOwnsHerSuccess. We also realised a huge demand for a platform that acknowledges and knows the strides that women have made in achieving their personal, professional and financial successes.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of marketing - Momentum

In this particular year, we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes and we are challenging ourselves to take the conversation further by talking about the barriers that would hold us back from succeeding.

Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October Edwin Ntshidi- Eye Reporter |

Now a lot of people may be going what does Momentum have to do with that? I want to just categorically say as much we understand that we may not be able to do much about all these barriers but we understand that everyone needs a cheerleader, someone in their corner who understands their efforts and is supportive of their financial ambitions.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum

RELATED: 'It will be 99 years before we see gender equity where women are paid equally'

While Momentum may not be able to address all these barriers directly, we are hoping that through our #SheOwnsHerSuccess which will take place on the 12th, 19th and 26th of August that will be opening it up to the country and that includes men.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum

We going to encourage men and women to tap into our partners, coaches, networks, expertise, and even our international networks so that they can enable and accelerate women in particular towards their personal and financial ambitions.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum

We want to create an environment where it's not about women just because it is ‘Women's month’, we understand that we need to tap into a community of allies, in particular men who are going to enable some of the topics we find difficult to address in society, around the fire place, braais and dinner tables. We understand that this can't this just can't be a women lead conversation.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum

Listen to the full interview below...




11 August 2021 3:29 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Women's Day
Momentum
changes in the workplace
#SheOwnsHerSuccess

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

11 August 2021 12:53 PM

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 11:51 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the African National Congress leader.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry

11 August 2021 9:13 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

11 August 2021 7:56 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths

11 August 2021 6:58 AM

The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Read More arrow_forward

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.

Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Read More arrow_forward

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

10 August 2021 5:12 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses that have expired.

Read More arrow_forward

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

10 August 2021 5:10 PM

Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their education.

Read More arrow_forward

