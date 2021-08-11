'This year we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes'
Momentum's Third Annual #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign encourages women to boldly own their success, and this year's theme seeks to recognize women and encourage them to persevere in their pursuit of financial success.
We launched this campaign in 2019 under the hashtag ‘Not apologetic for my success’ and we realised through research that people resonated more with #SheOwnsHerSuccess. We also realised a huge demand for a platform that acknowledges and knows the strides that women have made in achieving their personal, professional and financial successes.Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of marketing - Momentum
In this particular year, we are shifting away from being unapologetic about our successes and we are challenging ourselves to take the conversation further by talking about the barriers that would hold us back from succeeding.Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October Edwin Ntshidi- Eye Reporter |
Now a lot of people may be going what does Momentum have to do with that? I want to just categorically say as much we understand that we may not be able to do much about all these barriers but we understand that everyone needs a cheerleader, someone in their corner who understands their efforts and is supportive of their financial ambitions.Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum
While Momentum may not be able to address all these barriers directly, we are hoping that through our #SheOwnsHerSuccess which will take place on the 12th, 19th and 26th of August that will be opening it up to the country and that includes men.Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum
We going to encourage men and women to tap into our partners, coaches, networks, expertise, and even our international networks so that they can enable and accelerate women in particular towards their personal and financial ambitions.Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum
We want to create an environment where it's not about women just because it is ‘Women's month’, we understand that we need to tap into a community of allies, in particular men who are going to enable some of the topics we find difficult to address in society, around the fire place, braais and dinner tables. We understand that this can't this just can't be a women lead conversation.Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing - Momentum
Listen to the full interview below...
