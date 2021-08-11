'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections'





Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo announced his 10-member mayoral committee on Wednesday.

Matongo, who was elected unopposed during a special council meeting in Johannesburg is an African National Congress (ANC) member and former finance MMC in the metro, he succeeds Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.

On the Afternoon Drive, Matongo answered questions from Gauteng residents about land invasions, illegal water and electricity connections, and what plans are in place for the city's fire engines to name a few.

I think you are correct in saying that we can talk and create nice terms but if there is no action then we might as well not be in office. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

We have put in place the IDP including what we call the service delivery budget implementation plan. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

What we have to do in the next few months is to be on the ground and see that those things that were promised are happening. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

I stay in Lenasia South and what the caller said is not false, there has been land invasion in that area in the past few years which has not been dealt with but this is not about the blaming game, we have to deal with it. We have placed a ‘Counter land invasion unit with the JMPD to deal with these issues as this has been brought to my attention. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

When we look at the revenue sources outdoor advertising is one of those where we losing almost R100 million in revenue. The issue is that we approved as a council by-law on outdoor advertising, but this was challenged by various players in the sector, and the law was set aside by the court, so we have to start the whole process over again. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

We should get the chief of police and fire chief in the next 3 months at the latest, with the fire engines there is already a procurement to make sure that you get the engines. The money is there but we couldn’t continue with the fire engines program because the company that was awarded was challenged in court. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

Illegal connections to water and electricity should not be allowed, It costs the city a lot of money. We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity. Jolidee Matongo, Mayor - Johannesburg

