DTI plans to assist businesses rebuild following the unrest
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTI) Acting Deputy Director-General of industrial financing Susan Mangole detailed the economic rebuilding package that will be provided in an effort to assist businesses impacted by the civil unrest that occurred in certain areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.
The COVID-19 fund was administered in collaboration with the IDC and the National Empowerment Fund, and it was also based on companies expressing interest, so what we meant is that there are many entrepreneurs in South Africa who require access to funding to assist them in intervening in terms of providing necessary supplies.Susan Mangole, Acting Deputy Director General of industrial financing - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
RELATED: We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa
On July 18th we ran a survey as the department of trade industry and competition to companies that were affected and over 1200 companies responded with 40% of them not insured.Susan Mangole, Acting Deputy Director General of industrial financing - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
We will not be disqualifying anybody because our aim is to restore the supply chain as well as assisting companies to rebuild the economy as quickly as possible.Susan Mangole, Acting Deputy Director General of industrial financing - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
