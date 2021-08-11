OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'





Screengrab from Savanna Cider's #OurBestShot ad on Facebook @SavannaCider

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share his picks for advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week the zero rating goes to government and the advertising industry for "their continued failure to dispel vaccine hesitancy and drive up vaccination rates".

In the branding arena there are a few exceptions Rice acknowledges, with his hero award going to Savanna Cider.

Rice says there are three routes available to choose from.

These are coercion, incentivisation and motivation with the latter being the most important and also most challenging.

It's the most difficult of all to find a motivational story that will encourage people to go voluntarily for the vaccine. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I've seen nothing from the government and nothing from the advertising industry, with one exception, or currently my favourite. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The Savanna campaign gets us to consider the "other" positive side effects of the vaccine, with their usual dose of humour delivered by well-known actor Nat Ramabulana.

It makes the point that your life will be so enhanced if you're contributing to the vaccine knocking the virus for six! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad for yourself below:

Disclaimer: Ultimately, it’s up to you, but taking the vaccine may lead to living your very best, best life. So, please, when it’s your time, click here (https://t.co/OJK3A6zBmy) to register for the vaccine. It’s #OurBestShot to get back to ‘normal’. pic.twitter.com/PRQ9USmWem — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) August 2, 2021

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heros and Zeroes (Savanna discussion at 5:04):

