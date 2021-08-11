Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee

11 August 2021 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Jacob Zuma
Gupta family
ANC
Guptas
State Capture
National Treasury
Corruption
Brian Molefe
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo commission
shadow state
Inquiry into State Capture

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday in his capacity as former deputy president of the ANC.

Did we learn anything new?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick Associate Editor, Ferial Haffajee.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn-in at the state capture inquiry on 11 August 2021. Picture: GCIS

Actually hearing Ramaphosa confirm those things people already know was a big moment for her, says Haffajee.

It confirmed... that then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa tried to end the 'weekend special' saga with short-lived finance minister Des van Rooyen.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

He told us today in his own words for the first time that it was so serious a moment that he threatened to resign.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The only other time Ramaphosa spoke up was just a year on, when then-president Zuma fired his finance minister Pravin Gordhan and the deputy Mcebisi Jonas. He had also said that was a very dangerous moment and that he didn't buy the intelligence report...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

RELATED: Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure

Ramaphosa sketched the five options he had to choose from at the time in response to abuses of power.

He said his decision to stay on as Zuma's deputy was a carefully thought-out strategy, as Haffajee describes.

'Yes, there would have been lots of headlines [if I resigned] but I wouldn't have had the opportunity to make the deep changes.'

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

'If I'd adopted a more confrontational position it would have resulted in my removal... I couldn't acquiesce, so the fifth thing was for me to remain but not to acquiesce, to work with others in the Executive to resist the abuses.'

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee says Ramaphosa's lack of knowledge about certain events shows what a terrible boss Zuma proved to be.

While there had been a lot of both factual reporting and speculation in the public domain about state capture at the time, Ramaphosa maintained that he had been in the dark.

I think he didn't know about the shadow state that was happening all around him. He said he didn't know, and I must say I found this part very difficult to believe, that Mr Brian Molefe was so very close to the Gupta family

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

A perplexed Judge Zondo said: But the New Age kept reporting... How couldn't you know?' And Ramaphosa said he really didn't know about the proximity of Brian Molefe to the Gupta family.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The President said he only came to learn about this when the Gupta Leaks came out... That's when he realised the extent of what was happening around him, and he does seem like he was excluded from many key moments...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I don't think that he lied under oath and there were quite a few moments, for example with Popo Molefe's testimony, where you got the sense that he really had been excluded from the machinations.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to Haffajee's insights on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee




