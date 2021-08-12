Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again made major concessions at the state capture commission of inquiry as it blasted Cabinet and the African National Congress (ANC)'s costly inaction on corruption while he was deputy president.
Ramaphosa has had to answer to why the then-Cabinet had failed to stem corruption at rail agency Prasa, a crucial entity for millions of South Africans.
Irregular expenditure at the agency ballooned to over R24 billion as the entity suffered from maladministration and corruption allegations.
Cyril Ramaphosa again brought his charm offensive, at points cracking jokes with the chairperson, Raymond Zondo. But he faced some tough questions on the crisis at Prasa that Zondo described as depressing.
He wanted to know from Ramaphosa why Cabinet ignored that there was no permanent CEO for five years and that the SOE was mired in corruption.
“Was this matter not reaching the Cabinet? Wasn't the cabinet asking the question 'but how can we allow this to happen?' Irregular expenditure was going up astronomically,” the chair inquired.
Ramaphosa again blamed it on what he called systems failure.
“We should have been much more alert, we should have been much more active in terms of enforcing accountability, and we weren’t,” Ramaphosa replied.
Then chair of the Prasa board, Popo Molefe, had turned to the ANC top six to sound the alarm but got no support. Instead, he was attacked by ANC members in the portfolio committee on Public Enterprises.
Prasa has dominated the news on reports that the Swifambo Rail Leasing Director had paid the ANC R80 million after he was awarded a R3.5 billion contract to deliver locomotives in 2012.
President Ramaphosa said that Molefe was encouraged to speak to law enforcement agencies when he approached the ANC top six over corruption at the parastatal.
He responded to Molefe's testimony about the top six meeting - claiming they didn't have the power to take action.
The president addressed an accusation that they did nothing so that the Prasa board would be changed to suit certain interests.
"I must dispute this notion that the top six would have done nothing about all this so that the b oard can be collapsed because to me that is the realm of dark arts, too dark and too deliberate."
WATCH: Ramaphosa: state capture was ‘nicely hidden’
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.Read More
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures
The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.Read More
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within.Read More
In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Zuma’s term.Read More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg
Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position.Read More
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist
Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decisions without them being checked.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends'
In response to a question about Gupta associates being appointed to positions in SOEs, president Cyril Ramaphosa says key people were strategically placed and that played a role in fully capturing the state.Read More
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.Read More
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures
The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
President Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of SA.Read More
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within.Read More
Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about how far they are with recovering monies from corruption.Read More
In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Zuma’s term.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,502 new cases and 573 deaths
The Health Department says 9,002,052 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More