COVID-19: South Africa records 7,502 new cases and 573 deaths
South Africa has recorded 7,502 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,554,240.
573 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 75,774 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,337,591 with a recovery rate of 91,5%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,002,052 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 554 240 with 7 502 new cases reported. Today 573 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 774 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 337 591 with a recovery rate of 91,5% pic.twitter.com/1y8qRePMhX— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 11, 2021
The cumulative number of vaccine doses that have been administered is 9 002 052. Thank you South Africa #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HresiVGD4h— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 11, 2021
