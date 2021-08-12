Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he considered resigning as the country’s deputy president at the height of state capture.
Ramaphosa has also told the state capture commission that the African National Congress(ANC) had drawn a line in the sand and was finally dealing with corruption within its ranks.
The president was back before the state capture commission yesterday as the final witness to give evidence before it wraps up its work.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had five choices when he became aware of state capture.
He said these included playing along with the corruption or resigning from government.
But he told the commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within.
"The final option for me, which is what I chose, was to remain in my position as deputy president and not to resign, not to acquiesce and join in, not to be confrontational but to work with others in the executive to resist the abuses."
The commission also heard how the ANC disciplinary committee which he once chaired - never dealt with a single corruption case, but Ramaphosa promised that corruption will be tackled head-on.
"Having drawn the line in sand, we are going to be very serious about dealing with corruption."
President Ramaphosa also said that the appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister was one of the biggest state capture red flags.
Ramaphosa has told the state capture commission that he was not aware that the capture of key state institutions was happening unabated when he was deputy president.
He was making a statement after fielding a number of questions on cadre deployment and how these affected state institutions.
The president said the appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister was a good example of how to capture the state.
"Concerned by what I considered the capture of National Treasury because to me the capture of National Treasury was almost the final culmination of state capture."
Ramaphosa has also told the commission that the deployment committee he chaired while ANC deputy president failed to keep minutes of key decisions.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: state capture was ‘nicely hidden’
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses
Source : GCIS
