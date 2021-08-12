WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education undertake oversight visits to Gauteng schools that were vandalised during last month’s public unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elleck Nchabeleng, Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Cu
Today at 12:41
Audio: NUMSA will be marching to the United Nations Human Rights Commission offices in Pretoria tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Two winter systems affect the country this week - an intense cold front will make landfall in the Western Cape early tomorrow morning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:15
ZOOM MTN interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
DGB acquires 105 year-old Backsberg Family Wines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends' In response to a question about Gupta associates being appointed to positions in SOEs, president Cyril Ramaphosa says key people w... 12 August 2021 11:05 AM
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a dep... 12 August 2021 10:29 AM
View all Local
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first... 12 August 2021 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within. 12 August 2021 8:33 AM
In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Z... 12 August 2021 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

12 August 2021 9:05 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
State Capture
Ramaphosa
president ramaphosa

President Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of SA.

President Cyril Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of South Africa.

Watch the proceedings here:




12 August 2021 9:05 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
State Capture
Ramaphosa
president ramaphosa

More from Local

Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested

12 August 2021 11:58 AM

Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends'

12 August 2021 11:05 AM

In response to a question about Gupta associates being appointed to positions in SOEs, president Cyril Ramaphosa says key people were strategically placed and that played a role in fully capturing the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets

12 August 2021 10:29 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures

12 August 2021 9:21 AM

The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses

12 August 2021 8:33 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud

12 August 2021 8:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about how far they are with recovering monies from corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa

12 August 2021 7:58 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Zuma’s term.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 7,502 new cases and 573 deaths

12 August 2021 7:10 AM

The Health Department says 9,002,052 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability

12 August 2021 7:00 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa made major concessions at the state capture commission of inquiry as it blasted Cabinet and the African National Congress (ANC)'s costly inaction on corruption while he was deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'

11 August 2021 7:31 PM

Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local

Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

National Assembly pencils in date for election of new Speaker

12 August 2021 12:05 PM

Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested

12 August 2021 11:58 AM

Magashule claims State may force his former PA to testify against him

12 August 2021 11:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA