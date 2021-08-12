



President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the State Capture Commission as the deputy president and president of South Africa.

The commission began with Advocate Anton Myburgh questioning the president about Brian Molefe's appointment as Transnet CEO and how an article in the 'Mail and Guardian' raised a red flag about Molefe's ties to the Guptas.

I think yes, the red flags would have been raised and I think when it comes to the level of alertness, I should have been there. They had ensconced themselves quite neatly into the various structures and they have protection, approval, and access. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

I think that it captures not only the state but a state institution that has manifested itself as we have come to know, a number of key people from inside and outside the state were strategically placed. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends that they had in pursuing their own interest and advancing their own interest. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

Myburgh inquired whether the president thought Malusi Gigaba's promotion from Deputy Home Affairs Minister to Public Enterprise Minister was unusual.

No, I wouldn’t say it's unusual as it really depends on the president and the assessment that he makes of people who serve with him or those who would like to serve with him. While assessing either their capabilities or their work ethic. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

Ramaphosa explains why State-Owned Enterprises often pay more for procured services and products because of kickbacks.

What has been seen throughout has been out the pricing of services and goods to achieve this kickback type of process, so the state and the state-owned enterprise pay much more than the market price because there has to be a kickback. One must admit that sometimes a premium must be paid, but it must be structured in the most transparent and ethical manner possible, and there must be justification for why it is paid. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

