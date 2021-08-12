'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends'
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the State Capture Commission as the deputy president and president of South Africa.
The commission began with Advocate Anton Myburgh questioning the president about Brian Molefe's appointment as Transnet CEO and how an article in the 'Mail and Guardian' raised a red flag about Molefe's ties to the Guptas.
I think yes, the red flags would have been raised and I think when it comes to the level of alertness, I should have been there. They had ensconced themselves quite neatly into the various structures and they have protection, approval, and access.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
I think that it captures not only the state but a state institution that has manifested itself as we have come to know, a number of key people from inside and outside the state were strategically placed.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends that they had in pursuing their own interest and advancing their own interest.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
Myburgh inquired whether the president thought Malusi Gigaba's promotion from Deputy Home Affairs Minister to Public Enterprise Minister was unusual.
No, I wouldn’t say it's unusual as it really depends on the president and the assessment that he makes of people who serve with him or those who would like to serve with him. While assessing either their capabilities or their work ethic.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
RELATED: WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Ramaphosa explains why State-Owned Enterprises often pay more for procured services and products because of kickbacks.
What has been seen throughout has been out the pricing of services and goods to achieve this kickback type of process, so the state and the state-owned enterprise pay much more than the market price because there has to be a kickback. One must admit that sometimes a premium must be paid, but it must be structured in the most transparent and ethical manner possible, and there must be justification for why it is paid.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
Watch State Capture live below...
More from Local
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.Read More
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures
The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
President Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of SA.Read More
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within.Read More
Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about how far they are with recovering monies from corruption.Read More
In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Zuma’s term.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,502 new cases and 573 deaths
The Health Department says 9,002,052 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability
President Cyril Ramaphosa made major concessions at the state capture commission of inquiry as it blasted Cabinet and the African National Congress (ANC)'s costly inaction on corruption while he was deputy president.Read More